Myers honorable mention Div. II All-Ohio

Clinton-Massie’s Thomas Myers was given honorable mention Division II All-Ohio Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Myers, who reached the 1,000-point plateau this season, averaged 15.2 points and 8 rebounds per game for Todd Cook’s Falcons.

Myers, a 6-6 senior center, made 50 percent of his field goal attempts while earned first team All-SBAAC American Division honors. He was a member of the District 15 coaches upperclassman team.

A four-year starter at CMHS in basketball, Myers also was an All-Ohio football player, earning second team honors this past fall for the Falcons.

Thomas Myers was given honorable mention Division II All-Ohio Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_MyersHMAllOhio.jpg Thomas Myers was given honorable mention Division II All-Ohio Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File