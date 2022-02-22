Wilmington, Clinton-Massie swimmers set for state

Wilmington’s Jordan Davis and Clinton-Massie’s Luke Lentine will be competing this week in the OHSAA Division II Swimming Championship meet at Canton’s CT Branin Natatorium at McKinley High School.

Both swimmers will go in the 100-yard butterfly while Davis also will compete in the 100-yard backstroke.

The Div. II swimming competition begins 5:30 p.m. Thursday with preliminary heats.

The top eight times advance to the championship heat on Friday with times 9 through 16 set to compete in the consolation final on Friday.

Swimming begins 5 p.m. Friday.

Mark Huber | News Journal