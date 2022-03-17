WC softball runs winning streak at 4

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Wilmington College softball team ran its winning streak to four games with victories over previously unbeaten University of Wisconsin-Superior 5-0 and the University of Maine-Presque Isle 10-2 on Wednesday.

In game one, a Lindsey Carter double in the top of the first would come around to score as Hayley Suchland put a bunt down attempting to advance Carter in the next at bat, but the throw went into right field. That run would prove to be the game-winner as Alexis Stringfellow, alongside a stout Fightin’ Quaker defense, would not surrender a run.

A Bailey Hypes RBI-single that scored Arianna Layne doubled the Wilmington advantage in the fourth. McKenna Archey looked to score another run as she hit a rope to left field, but a fantastic throw from right field gunned down Hypes at home plate.

Stringfellow, who only allowed a runner to get to second base in the second and sixth innings, got out of the sixth by inducing a flyout and a strikeout. Wilmington gave its pitcher three more runs of support in the seventh as Mollie Moore singled home McKayla Sites and a rare sacrifice fly to first base scored another run. A Suchland single to left field scored the game’s final run, which was unearned.

Stringfellow earned the shutout, scattering four hits with three strikeouts with no walks in seven innings.our strikeouts.

Archey and Moore went 2-of-3 for WC while Carter hit the lone extra base hit of the game for both teams. Jessica Jacobson had two of the Yellowjackets hits.

In the nightcap victory, the Owls plated two runs in the bottom of the first, but the Quakers got one back in the second on an RBI-single from Moore and tied the game an inning later as Suchland scored on a passed ball. Starting pitcher Izzy Rothrock worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the fourth to keep the game tied 2-2.

In the top of the fifth, Archey, who didn’t get an RBI in game one, delivered this time as a shot down the left field line scored both Hypes and Layne. A double play prevented the Quaker lead from growing further, but Carter, who relieved Rothrock in the fifth, kept Maine-Presque Isle off the scoreboard. In the sixth, consecutive doubles from Suchland and Layne put Wilmington ahead 6-2, and a four-run seventh inning put the game away.

Rothrock won her first collegiate game, allowing two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts in four innings pitched. Carter allowed a single hit over two innings while Madi Jursich struck out the side in the seventh.

Offensively, Suchland and Layne did the damage as Suchland went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored while Layne was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Jordan Hansen and Dalaney Anfinson had two hits each for Maine-Presque Isle in defeat.

Wilmington (4-4) was set to close out its spring trip with games against Central College (Iowa) and the State University of New York (SUNY) at Canton Wednesday.

BB falls to

Franklin

CLAYTON, Ind. – The Wilmington College baseball team fell 5-1 to Franklin College in a defensive, non-conference contest at Cascade High School Wednesday evening.

The Grizzlies, who were looking to avenge an 11-4 defeat at the hands of the Fightin’ Quakers earlier on the season, scored a run without a hit as two walks and a hit by pitch were followed by a fielder’s choice in the second inning. Kaleb Stines relieved Aaron Boster to begin the third, but Franklin put together a double and an RBI-single with two outs to take a 2-0 lead after three complete.

Wilmington got a run back in the fourth as Jared Lammert singled, and with the help of a Franklin error, scored Jesse Reliford. A two-RBI triple from AJ Sanders in the bottom half of the inning would prove to be the final runs scored in the game.

Boster dipped to 1-2 with the loss, walking three batters with two strikeouts without surrendering a hit. The Quakers used seven other pitchers in the game with AJ Wolf, Tre Nixon, Luke Chappie and Tyler Shaneyfelt all not surrendering an earned run.

Aaron Burns went 3-of-4 with a double for Wilmington while Sanders and Matt Earley had multi-hit contests for Franklin.

The Quakers (8-7) will head to Asbury University for a three-game series this weekend.

Lacrosse

defeated

ATHENS, Tenn. — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team was defeated by Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday 19-1.

The Bulldogs got started early scoring eight goals in the first quarter and increased the lead in the second quarter and went into the half leading by a score of 12-0.

Wilmington was able to score in the fourth quarter, as Reed Beavers scored for his second goal of the season and his second game in a row with a goal.

Up next, Wilmington will come back home for a Monday matchup against Mount Vernon Nazarene. First face-off will be at 7 p.m. in Williams Stadium.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WC-Quakers-logo-6.jpg

WC ROUNDUP