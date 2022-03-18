WC softball sweeps, ends spring trip 6-2

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Wilmington College softball team earned a pair of victories the final day of its spring trip on Thursday, beating perennial national power Central College (Iowa) 6-3 and the State University of New York (SUNY) at Canton 14-2 in five innings.

The Fightin’ Quakers, who lost their first two games in Florida in part due to traveling that morning, finished the trip with six consecutive victories.

In game one, neither team scored for the first three innings. The Quakers scored the game’s first run on consecutive doubles from Judaea Wilson and Lindsey Carter in the bottom half of the fourth inning. A sacrifice bunt from Suchland advanced McKayla Sites, who pinch ran for Carter, Arianna Layne drove home Sites with a no-doubt single to left field.

In the fifth, Molly Moore then stepped up with one out in the bottom half of the inning. The Dutch employed a slap defense, moving an outfielder into the infield, but it didn’t faze the freshman launched a triple over the right fielder’s glove, who was playing shallow. A fielder’s choice to third that tagged out Moore kept WC off the scoreboard temporarily, but Carter sent her second deep double to left center, scoring Wilson. Suchland then drove home Carter with a single to straight-away center field, giving the Quakers a 4-0 lead.

An RBI-single from Moore followed by a bases-loaded walk drawn by Carter put the Quakers up 6-1 after six complete. Central looked to mount a seventh-inning rally as a single and a double ended starting pitcher Alexis Stringfellow’s game. Izzy Rothrock relieved her, and after a wild pitch and a walk, she struckout lead-off hitter Haley Bach looking on a full count.

Stringfellow won her second game of the season, scattering eight hits and three earned runs with one strikeout. Rothrock surrendered a walk with a strikeout to pitch the final inning.

Offensively, Wilson, Carter and Moore all had multi-hit games with Carter have two doubles and three RBIs.

In game two, the contest was basically over in the first inning. The Quakers batted around once and almost twice, tallying a whopping 13 hits that include eight starts tallying at least one hit. McKenna Archey, Logann Julian, Samantha Schwab, Suchland and Moore all tallied multi-hit innings.

The Kangaroos would score two runs in the third and one in the fourth, but Wilmington led comfortably throughout the remainder of the five-inning contest.

Hillary Huffer earned the win for the Quakers, striking out three and allowing two hits in three innings while Hannah Hall closed out the final two frames.

Wilmington (6-4) will return to Ohio to host Defiance College in a doubleheader at the WC Softball Complex on Tuesday, March 22.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WC-Quakers-logo-7.jpg

WC ROUNDUP