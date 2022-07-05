Community Care Hospice to hold 18th Annual Golf Classic Aug. 5

WILMINGTON — Community Care Hospice is holding its 18th Annual Golf Classic on Friday, Aug. 5 at Snow Hill Country Club at 11093 SR 73, New Vienna.

The not-for-profit hospice invites the community to enjoy a day of golfing and giving. Proceeds benefit patient care and services at Community Care Hospice.

The day will begin with breakfast and registration at 7:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The day will conclude with lunch at noon and awards at 2 p.m.

The cost to register as an individual golfer is $95. To register as a foursome, it is $350. Registration includes a golf cart, greens fee, on-course snacks, beverages, lunch, and prizes.

Community Care Hospice is grateful to the presenting sponsor, IBEW Local 71.

To register, visit www.CommunityCareHospice.com/Golf2022 .

For more information, please contact Sydney Munch at [email protected] or at 937-604-0495.

Community Care Hospice, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice,is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2004 by a group of individuals whose mission is to provide superior hospice care to their community.

Local professionals provide care for patients in a 10-county area surrounding Wilmington.

Bereavement and grief support services also are provided to hospice families and to the community, including grief groups. Patients are cared for in their homes, and extended care and assisted living facilities.

General inpatient care is available at Clinton Memorial Hospital, along with access to designated hospice beds at Highland District Hospital.