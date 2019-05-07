Clinton-Massie Local Schools celebrates win at polls

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After several tries by Clinton-Massie Local School District to pass an operating levy, voters passed an earnings tax Tuesday by a vote of 1,173 for (54 percent) to 1,014 against (46 percent).

In Clinton County, 778 people voted for the tax (54.5 percent) compared to 649 votes against the tax (45.5 percent). Turnout in the Clinton County portion of the school district was 28.9 percent.

In Warren County, 395 voters cast ballots in favor of the tax (51.9 percent), whereas there were 365 votes against the tax (48 percent). Turnout in the Warren County portion of the school district was 32.6 percent.

The 0.5 percent (½ of 1 percent) earnings tax is projected to raise a little less than $1.2 million annually for a five-year duration. It’s expected to provide more financial stability to the school district, and also allow the district to expand opportunities for students of all needs and abilities.

After the voting totals were known Tuesday evening, Superintendent Matt Baker said, “I cannot begin to tell you how excited we are about the levy results tonight for the students, staff, and the community of Clinton-Massie Local Schools. The voters of Clinton County and Warren County have spoken in support for the future of our students.

“Thank you to the staff for enduring tough times while keeping students first. Thank you to the Clinton-Massie Levy Council for their hard work and tireless efforts,” Baker added. “On behalf of the Board of Education I can speak confidently that we will work hard to be good stewards of this increased financial support. Thank you, thank you, thank you. And as always Gooooo Falcons!!”

There was a side story for the Clinton-Massie election early on Primary Election day. It revolved around a notification error sending some Warren County voters to the wrong polling place. Some voters went to vote at Salem Elementary Schools, rather than at the Harlan Township Fire Station, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Warren County Board of Elections Director Brian Sleeth told the Dayton-area news outlet that the mistake could not have affected more than 110 voters. He added that based on a low Primary Election turnout, the error probably affected many less votes.

As it turned out, the tax passed with a margin of votes greater than 110 — namely, 159 votes — so the mistake cannot be thought to have changed the outcome.

Last fall, a proposed earnings tax of the same 0.5 percent rate was turned down in a vote of 2,531 against and 2,345 in favor — a difference of 186 votes across the district.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

