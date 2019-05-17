Flags for first-graders

For 25 years, American Legionnaires in the 40&8 Clinton County Voiture 992 charitable organization have passed out U.S. flags to first-grade students in Clinton County. On Friday, Paul Butler, right foreground, and Jerry LeForge visited Holmes Elementary School in Wilmington where first-graders gathered around the flag pole where even at their young age they were able to answer questions about the flag’s design and etiquette. At the end of the school day, they each received a flag that, if they wish, they can wave at the upcoming Memorial Day parade in town.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal