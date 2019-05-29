ECMS students earn 2018-19 honors

DP&L Energy Bike Team Sara Shaner, Timmi Mahanes, Megan Hadley, Abbi Reynolds and Michele Lewis. (absent from photo Erica Bevan).

ECMS Science Club and Advisers.

Project TRUST Award winners Laura Lynch and Kaden Hiles.

Winners of the Elks Essay Contest — “What makes you proud of America?” District Winner Maddison Davis, Candace Davidson, Lacey Evans, Kale Mongold, Jason Lutz and Jason Taylor.

East Clinton Middle School students were rewarded with several awards for the 2018-19 year, including the Excellence in Academics award for achieving straight A’s all year: Claire Brown, Clayton Kimmey, Preston Behr, Barrett Beam, Taylor Barton, Sydney Beiting, Bo Fyre, Kaylyn Deaton, Ezekiel Schneider and Reagan Watkins. For many more photos of ECMS award winners, visit wnewsj.com.

Sixth Grade A/B Honor Roll all year.

Seventh Grade A/B Honor Roll all year.

The Wills Family Award is given annually to an eighth-grade student who exemplifies top performance in academics, athletics and who most nearly fulfills the goal of giving the world good and decent citizens — “The Astro Way.” Libby Evanshine is the winner, shown with parents Chris and Jaime Evanshine.

Eighth Grade A/B Honor Roll all year.

Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award winners Kami Whiteaker and Ethan Kessler.

Award of Excellence winner Gretchen Boggs.

Beta Awards winners Stephen Lozano, Dylan Arnold, Molly Seabaugh, Sydney Beiting, Natilee Anderson, Noah Hamilton, Carman Brown, Payton Spurlock, Araura Fair, and Aiden Walker.

ECMS Spring Musical “Footloose” participants.

Physical Education Awards go to Sydney Beiting, Bo Frye, Kaleb Bauman, Gretchen Boggs, Holden Balon and Georgia Looper.

ECMS Student Council Members and Advisers.

ECMS Band Award winner Nick Gates.

Power of the Pen participants are Terri Stauffer, Haylee Cooper-Riehle, Sydney Bosier, Brooklynn Hamilton, Gretchen Boggs, Natilee Anderson, Aislinn Bowermaster, and Sara Shaner.

ECMS students who achieved perfect attendance all year are Austyn Jones, Ethan Reeves, Jade Griffith, Austin Kmatz, Kaden Hiles and Liam McPherson.