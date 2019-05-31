Ready, set for 26 more miles; Clinton County community supports wellness

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District 26th Mile participants recently completed their final mile with the Clinton County community cheering them on.

The final mile is the conclusion of an incremental marathon associated with the Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon.

The 26th Mile program encourages wellness by promoting activity, nutrition education, literacy, and promoting mindfulness. Participants met weekly to be active by running, walking and participating in fun activities. They learned about nutrition, read books, and learned some yoga basics.

The final mile fun run was held at the Luther Warren Peace Path on Nelson Avenue. Participants for the programs were children in Pre-K through fifth grade and many adults with the Clinton County Walking Support Group.

Clinton Countians brought cheers, signs and support to help participants complete their final mile.

County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Kerry Steed and Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth awarded each participant their medals as they crossed the finish line.

The Wilmington Fire Department was out in force to help runners cool down after the event with sprinklers and popsicles.

Children and adults of Wilmington Kiwanis and Key Club provided healthy snacks and gave away bicycle helmets, and had a bike raffle for the children. A gym pass to Wilmington Get Fit was raffled to adults involved in the program.

Area fitness centers Wilmington Get Fit and Vital Fitness brought out their members to cheer, encourage and run with the children.

The Clinton County Health District received grant funding from Mental Health and Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton County to implement this program.

For more information, visit http://flyingpigmarathon.com/events/kids-marathon-26th-mile-event .

Youths signed up” to support the even-younger runners. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Youths-inspire-even-younger-runners.jpg Youths signed up” to support the even-younger runners. Courtesy photos First-place finisher Cooper Short. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_1st-place-finisher-cooper-short.jpg First-place finisher Cooper Short. Courtesy photos A smiling young runner with the Flying Pig mascot. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_all-smiles.jpg A smiling young runner with the Flying Pig mascot. Courtesy photos Trying to keep up with the youngest participant, Brantley Bernard. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_brantley-bernard.jpg Trying to keep up with the youngest participant, Brantley Bernard. Courtesy photos Celebrating the crossing of the finish line. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_celebrate-finish-line.jpg Celebrating the crossing of the finish line. Courtesy photos Members of the Wilmington Fire Department were out to encourage the runners and to cool them off with popsicles and more. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_firefighters-and-kids.jpg Members of the Wilmington Fire Department were out to encourage the runners and to cool them off with popsicles and more. Courtesy photos The Wilmington Fire Department shows just how “cool” it can be. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_kids-getting-sprinkled.jpg The Wilmington Fire Department shows just how “cool” it can be. Courtesy photos Wilmington Kiwanis and Key Club members provided healthy snacks and gave away bike helmets. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_kiwanis-and-key-helmets.jpg Wilmington Kiwanis and Key Club members provided healthy snacks and gave away bike helmets. Courtesy photos Wilmington Police Sgt. Ron Cravens with a new friend. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_mascot-and-cravens.jpg Wilmington Police Sgt. Ron Cravens with a new friend. Courtesy photos The young 26th Mile participants are on their marks. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_on-your-marks.jpg The young 26th Mile participants are on their marks. Courtesy photos Residents did much to encourage the runners. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Residents-came-out-to-enourage-and-support-the-runners.jpg Residents did much to encourage the runners. Courtesy photos Top 3 boys’ finishers were Cooper Short, Tad Shidaker and Rylan Frommling. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_top-3-boys-Cooper-Short-Tad-Shidaker-Rylan-Frommling.jpg Top 3 boys’ finishers were Cooper Short, Tad Shidaker and Rylan Frommling. Courtesy photos Top 3 girls’ finishers were Jo’Lease Harpin, Hayley Ilg and Madalynn Hughes. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_top-3-girls-JoLease-Harpin-Hayley-Ilg-Madalynn-Hughes.jpg Top 3 girls’ finishers were Jo’Lease Harpin, Hayley Ilg and Madalynn Hughes. Courtesy photos County Commissioner Brenda Woods and Mayor John Stanforth award the medals. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_woods-and-stanforth.jpg County Commissioner Brenda Woods and Mayor John Stanforth award the medals. Courtesy photos Young runners give it their all as CCHD Board President Terri Thobaben cheers them on. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_thobaben-cheers-on-runners.jpg Young runners give it their all as CCHD Board President Terri Thobaben cheers them on. Courtesy photos

Clinton County community supports wellness