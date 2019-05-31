Ready, set for 26 more miles; Clinton County community supports wellness

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District 26th Mile participants recently completed their final mile with the Clinton County community cheering them on.
The final mile is the conclusion of an incremental marathon associated with the Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon.
The 26th Mile program encourages wellness by promoting activity, nutrition education, literacy, and promoting mindfulness. Participants met weekly to be active by running, walking and participating in fun activities. They learned about nutrition, read books, and learned some yoga basics.
The final mile fun run was held at the Luther Warren Peace Path on Nelson Avenue. Participants for the programs were children in Pre-K through fifth grade and many adults with the Clinton County Walking Support Group.
Clinton Countians brought cheers, signs and support to help participants complete their final mile.
County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Kerry Steed and Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth awarded each participant their medals as they crossed the finish line.
The Wilmington Fire Department was out in force to help runners cool down after the event with sprinklers and popsicles.
Children and adults of Wilmington Kiwanis and Key Club provided healthy snacks and gave away bicycle helmets, and had a bike raffle for the children. A gym pass to Wilmington Get Fit was raffled to adults involved in the program.
Area fitness centers Wilmington Get Fit and Vital Fitness brought out their members to cheer, encourage and run with the children.
The Clinton County Health District received grant funding from Mental Health and Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton County to implement this program.
For more information, visit http://flyingpigmarathon.com/events/kids-marathon-26th-mile-event .