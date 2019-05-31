Posted on by

Ready, set for 26 more miles; Clinton County community supports wellness


Clinton County community supports wellness

By Clinton County Health District

Youths signed up” to support the even-younger runners.

Youths signed up” to support the even-younger runners.


Courtesy photos

First-place finisher Cooper Short.


Courtesy photos

A smiling young runner with the Flying Pig mascot.


Courtesy photos

Trying to keep up with the youngest participant, Brantley Bernard.


Courtesy photos

Celebrating the crossing of the finish line.


Courtesy photos

Members of the Wilmington Fire Department were out to encourage the runners and to cool them off with popsicles and more.


Courtesy photos

The Wilmington Fire Department shows just how “cool” it can be.


Courtesy photos

Wilmington Kiwanis and Key Club members provided healthy snacks and gave away bike helmets.


Courtesy photos

Wilmington Police Sgt. Ron Cravens with a new friend.


Courtesy photos

The young 26th Mile participants are on their marks.


Courtesy photos

Residents did much to encourage the runners.


Courtesy photos

Top 3 boys’ finishers were Cooper Short, Tad Shidaker and Rylan Frommling.


Courtesy photos

Top 3 girls’ finishers were Jo’Lease Harpin, Hayley Ilg and Madalynn Hughes.


Courtesy photos

County Commissioner Brenda Woods and Mayor John Stanforth award the medals.


Courtesy photos

Young runners give it their all as CCHD Board President Terri Thobaben cheers them on.


Courtesy photos

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District 26th Mile participants recently completed their final mile with the Clinton County community cheering them on.

The final mile is the conclusion of an incremental marathon associated with the Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon.

The 26th Mile program encourages wellness by promoting activity, nutrition education, literacy, and promoting mindfulness. Participants met weekly to be active by running, walking and participating in fun activities. They learned about nutrition, read books, and learned some yoga basics.

The final mile fun run was held at the Luther Warren Peace Path on Nelson Avenue. Participants for the programs were children in Pre-K through fifth grade and many adults with the Clinton County Walking Support Group.

Clinton Countians brought cheers, signs and support to help participants complete their final mile.

County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Kerry Steed and Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth awarded each participant their medals as they crossed the finish line.

The Wilmington Fire Department was out in force to help runners cool down after the event with sprinklers and popsicles.

Children and adults of Wilmington Kiwanis and Key Club provided healthy snacks and gave away bicycle helmets, and had a bike raffle for the children. A gym pass to Wilmington Get Fit was raffled to adults involved in the program.

Area fitness centers Wilmington Get Fit and Vital Fitness brought out their members to cheer, encourage and run with the children.

The Clinton County Health District received grant funding from Mental Health and Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton County to implement this program.

For more information, visit http://flyingpigmarathon.com/events/kids-marathon-26th-mile-event .

Youths signed up” to support the even-younger runners.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Youths-inspire-even-younger-runners.jpgYouths signed up” to support the even-younger runners. Courtesy photos

First-place finisher Cooper Short.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_1st-place-finisher-cooper-short.jpgFirst-place finisher Cooper Short. Courtesy photos

A smiling young runner with the Flying Pig mascot.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_all-smiles.jpgA smiling young runner with the Flying Pig mascot. Courtesy photos

Trying to keep up with the youngest participant, Brantley Bernard.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_brantley-bernard.jpgTrying to keep up with the youngest participant, Brantley Bernard. Courtesy photos

Celebrating the crossing of the finish line.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_celebrate-finish-line.jpgCelebrating the crossing of the finish line. Courtesy photos

Members of the Wilmington Fire Department were out to encourage the runners and to cool them off with popsicles and more.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_firefighters-and-kids.jpgMembers of the Wilmington Fire Department were out to encourage the runners and to cool them off with popsicles and more. Courtesy photos

The Wilmington Fire Department shows just how “cool” it can be.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_kids-getting-sprinkled.jpgThe Wilmington Fire Department shows just how “cool” it can be. Courtesy photos

Wilmington Kiwanis and Key Club members provided healthy snacks and gave away bike helmets.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_kiwanis-and-key-helmets.jpgWilmington Kiwanis and Key Club members provided healthy snacks and gave away bike helmets. Courtesy photos

Wilmington Police Sgt. Ron Cravens with a new friend.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_mascot-and-cravens.jpgWilmington Police Sgt. Ron Cravens with a new friend. Courtesy photos

The young 26th Mile participants are on their marks.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_on-your-marks.jpgThe young 26th Mile participants are on their marks. Courtesy photos

Residents did much to encourage the runners.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Residents-came-out-to-enourage-and-support-the-runners.jpgResidents did much to encourage the runners. Courtesy photos

Top 3 boys’ finishers were Cooper Short, Tad Shidaker and Rylan Frommling.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_top-3-boys-Cooper-Short-Tad-Shidaker-Rylan-Frommling.jpgTop 3 boys’ finishers were Cooper Short, Tad Shidaker and Rylan Frommling. Courtesy photos

Top 3 girls’ finishers were Jo’Lease Harpin, Hayley Ilg and Madalynn Hughes.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_top-3-girls-JoLease-Harpin-Hayley-Ilg-Madalynn-Hughes.jpgTop 3 girls’ finishers were Jo’Lease Harpin, Hayley Ilg and Madalynn Hughes. Courtesy photos

County Commissioner Brenda Woods and Mayor John Stanforth award the medals.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_woods-and-stanforth.jpgCounty Commissioner Brenda Woods and Mayor John Stanforth award the medals. Courtesy photos

Young runners give it their all as CCHD Board President Terri Thobaben cheers them on.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_thobaben-cheers-on-runners.jpgYoung runners give it their all as CCHD Board President Terri Thobaben cheers them on. Courtesy photos
Clinton County community supports wellness

By Clinton County Health District