CMH welcomes neurologists from Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders to local practice

WILMINGTON — Six neurologists have joined the medical staff at Clinton Memorial Hospital — Michael Valle, DO, K. Douglas Pugar, DO, Kenneth B. Pugar, DO, Michelle Noel, DO, Jon Durrani, DO, and Drew Dula, DO.

Two advanced practice providers — Kirsten Ulrich, PA and Megan Miller, CNP — have also joined the CMH medical staff.

The medical professionals all practice with Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders (DCND) and will be seeing patients as part of Clinton Neurological Services in the CMH Professional Office Building.

CMH CEO Lance Beus expressed his confidence in bringing DCND physicians to CMH.

“We’re excited to welcome the physicians and advanced practice providers from Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders to our medical staff at CMH and to our local practice, Clinton Neurological Services,” said Beus. “They bring years of experience across a broad spectrum of practice and will help us expand access to neurological care in the region. They’ll provide 24/7 support to our Emergency Department, manage ongoing care for patients in the outpatient clinic, and offer more outpatient procedures, such as EMG.

“We are pleased to bring this level of care and continuity to our patients.”

The physicians specialize in general neurology and treat a variety of conditions, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, stroke, headache, dementia, Multiple Sclerosis and more, and provide Electromyography (EMG) services in the clinic as well.

• Dr. Michael Valle received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing, Mich. and completed his residency in neurology at Garden City Osteopathic Hospital in Garden City, Mich.

• Dr. K. Douglas Pugar received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio and completed his residency in neurology at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton

• Dr. Kenneth B. Pugar received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa. and completed his residency in neurology at Botsford Hospital in Farmington Hills, Mich.

• Dr. Michelle Noel received her Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Ky. and completed her residency at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.

• Dr. Jon Durrani received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. and completed his residency at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.

• Dr. Drew Dula received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Mo. and completed his residency in neurology at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.

• Physician Assistant Kirsten Ulrich received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Wright State University and completed Physician Assistant Studies at Nova Southeastern University.

• Nurse Practitioner Megan Miller received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from The Ohio State University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, as well as a Master of Science in Nursing/Nurse Practitioner from the University of Cincinnati.

They are now seeing new patients at Clinton Neurological Services in the CMH Professional Office Building, Suite 207. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 937-283-2570.

