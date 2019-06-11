Wilmington College announces graduates

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College conferred 304 Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees at its 143rd Commencement May 11.

Graduates listed include those who completed their degree requirements in August and December 2018 and May 2019. Those students, who participated in the May ceremony but will not complete their studies until August 2019, will be listed at that time.

Also, those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

Local graduates include:

Blanchester

Craig D. Barber, cum laude; Gage T. Egner; Megan R. Waldron, cum laude; Brady W. Wilson, cum laude.

Clarksville

Andrew L. Crabill.

Martinsville

Shelby R. Robinson.

Midland

Jordan B. Greene; Heather M. Strong, magna cum laude.

New Vienna

Molly E. Scroggy; Marissa E. Williams, cum laude; Nicholas W. Schuy.

Sabina

Lindsay B. Cater, magna cum laude; Breana N. Fair, magna cum laude; Crystal A. Walters, cum laude.

Wilmington

Antone E. Truss, Jr.; Dylan L. Andrews; Savannah J. Hooper, summa cum laude; Brantley A. Milburn; Autumn M. Slover; Benjamin J. Spirk; Cameron G. Vaughan, cum laude; Joseph P. Sklenar-Heitzenrater; Tarius J. Hagood; Sophia L. Castro; Ryan T. Collett; Alyssa V. Gomez, cum laude; William S. McFarlane, magna cum laude; Dylan M. Schmurr; Alexandra B. Vestal.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_WC-Dark-Gr-logo1-1.jpg

304 receive degrees at spring ceremony