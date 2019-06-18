American Legion installs 2019-20 officers; several veterans receive honors

WILMINGTON — American Legion Post 49 gathered Saturday, June 15 to install its new officers for the term 2019-2020.

Officers from the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and 40&8 Voiture 992 were on hand for the occasion. Also, special awards were given.

The 2019-20 officers are:

American Legion Post 49

Commander Jim Cook, 1st Vice Bob Rich, 2nd Vice Dave Ryerse, Adjutant Leslie Rose, Finance Charlie Shoemaker, Chaplain Bob Baker, Judge Advocate Jack Rose, Historian Charles Rose, Service Officer Jim Vest, Sgt. at Arms Mike Sutton, Trustee Denny Hasz, and Honor Guard Commander Mike Sutton.

40 & 8 Voiture 992

Chef De Gare Charlie Shoemaker, Chef De Train Mike Boyle, Commissaire Intendant Jack Rose, Correspondent Jerry LeForge, Conductor Paul Butler, Aumonier Jim Vest, Garde de la Porte Charlie Lakatos, Lampiste Denny Hasz, Commis Vouageur Richard James, Cheminot Kelly Hopkins, Cheminot Mike Sutton, and Cheminot Tim Osborn.

American Legion Post 49 Auxiliary

President Kathey Carroll, 1st Vice Karen Shaver, 2nd Vice Blaire Brown, Treasurer Linda Moore, Secretary Kathy Cook, Sgt. at Arms Judy Rich, Historian Mary Conger, Chaplain Cindy Butler, and Executive Committee Barb Albrecht and Janice Hidy,

Sons of the American Legion

Commander Pete Brown, 1st Vice Randy Moore, 2nd Vice Brian Kratzer, Adjutant Randy Hufford, Finance Randy Moore, Sgt. at Arms Zach Mitchell, Chaplain Charlie Shoemaker, and Historian Dale Carroll.

Veterans also receive honors