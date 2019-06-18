Help spread smiles: NV student leads drive for hospitalized kids

It was an ordinary day when six-year-old Crosley Curtis decided to make a dream come true that will help others and bring smiles to their faces.

The New Vienna Elementary student stated that he wanted to color a picture for every child in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital this summer, and that’s when the ball got rolling.

He gained inspiration from Magnified Giving, a youth philanthropy organization that his mom, Casey, runs at East Clinton High School.

Crosley also drew on his experiences with Children’s Hospital, and the idea that came from his dad being in the hospital for several days. He knew just how much a small act of kindness could change someone’s world and light up their faces with a smile.

Crosley has already received almost 2,000 pictures from numerous places — a preschool is North Carolina, Magnified Giving CAMP GIVE campers, Miami Trace Elementary School, New Vienna Elementary School, local church members, and family and friends.

He is well on his way to his goal, but still has a long way to go.

“We want to help Crosley with this mission,” Casey Curtis said. “That’s a lot of pictures and a lot of children that are at Cincinnati Children’s, so we need your help.

“If you would like to help, please color one (or two or three) pictures and mail them to Crosley. Sign your pictures and date them as well, please. We will take care of getting them to Cincinnati Children’s.

“We appreciate your help,” Casey added. “We are planning on taking them down at the beginning of August. This is for anyone of any age. Just imagine what one little hand-colored picture could do for a child that might not get to see the outside world like we do.”

Also, young artists are asked to take a picture of yourself with your picture and share it on the Facebook page, Crosley’s Coloring Challenge.

The address is: 519 West St. New Vienna, OH 45159.

“Let’s spread some love and happiness!” added Casey.

East Clinton’s Magnified Giving students helping in the cause and gathering pictures to color. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_pictures2.jpg East Clinton’s Magnified Giving students helping in the cause and gathering pictures to color. Courtesy photos Crosley holding up finished pictures at his school. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_crosley-cc.jpg Crosley holding up finished pictures at his school. Courtesy photos

Coloring for hospitalized kids