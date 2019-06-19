Inside story of crime: Jail gets new scanner

At a demonstration of a new body scanner at the Clinton County Jail are from left Nuctech National Sales Manager Jamie Turco who is training local operators, Clinton County Chief Deputy and Col. Brian L. Prickett, and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed.

To prevent drugs or other contraband from being brought inside the Clinton County Jail, a Nuctech body inspection system has been installed and operator training has begun. Basically, the equipment is a full-body X-ray machine with a very low application of radiation, said Nuctech National Sales Manager Jamie Turco on Wednesday. The equipment was introduced to members of the criminal justice system and elected officials. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck said conveying drugs or contraband inside the jail is a serious offense and is classified as a third-degree felony. The body scanner price is $125,000. To help defray the cost, the county is utilizing grants from the local not-for-profit HealthFirst For Clinton County and from the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA).