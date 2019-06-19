WPD: Man arrested after he pulled knife, robbed bicyclist

WILMINGTON — A local man was arrested and charged with alleged robbery with a deadly weapon after police responded to a disorderly report on Tuesday.

Austin Martin, 25, of Wilmington, was arraigned in Clinton County Municipal Court on the robbery charge on Wednesday.

Interim Police Chief Ron Cravens told the News Journal that officers Codey Juillerat and Darcie Mayberry responded to Kroger on Rombach Avenue where they made contact with the alleged victim, a 44-year-old male. The victim reported his Diamondback bicycle was stolen by Martin after the suspect pulled a pocket knife on the victim.

Cravens said authorities had received another report of someone matching Martin’s description allegedly threatening a motorist who was taking a photo of him while he was panhandling.

Martin was later located on the bike trail in Denver Williams Park, next to Kroger.

“(Martin) was somewhat disorderly but the officers were able to de-escalate the situation, remove the knife, and secure him with him acting somewhat cooperative,” said Cravens, adding Martin may have had suspected drug and mental health issues.

Cravens praised Juillerat and Mayberry for their diligence in de-escalating the situation and for taking the suspect in without incident.

Martin https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Screenshot-20-3-.jpg Martin

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574