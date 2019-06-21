Wilmington man gets 6-year prison term; appeal being filed

WILMINGTON — A local man is appealing his meth-possession case in which he pled guilty and was given a six-year prison term.

Gregory Ammon Smith, 33, of Wilmington, was found guilty of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, after he entered his plea of guilty to the charge. Two other charges, aggravated trafficking in meth and possessing criminal tools (bags), were dropped as part of a negotiated plea resolution of the case.

Unlike some plea agreements, there was no jointly recommended sentence presented to the judge by prosecution and defense counsel. Instead, the parties argued sentence with imprisonment mandatory for the conviction.

The criminal activity took place May 12, 2018 in Clinton County, according to the indictment document.

For the time that Smith served in incarceration prior to the sentencing hearing, sitting Judge William B. McCracken granted credit of 100 days toward the prison term.

Zachary A.C. Hansford, 26, of the Clarksville area, received a 12-month prison term for not complying with an order of a police officer and afterward fleeing from the officer.

Also as part of the sentence, Hansford’s operator license is suspended for three years.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is ordered to return to the defendant $915.80 taken at the time of the traffic stop.

The incident reportedly occurred Jan. 27, 2018 in Clinton County.

Credit was granted for 93 days the defendant spent in incarceration.

The offense is a felony of the third degree.

Glenn Ernest Valentine, 53, of the Wilmington area, received a suspended six-month jail term and placed on community controls for two years for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Valentine must forfeit the contraband and pay all court costs.

Darrell Washington II, 32, of Cincinnati, received a suspended six-month jail term and put on community controls for two years for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Washington must forfeit the contraband and pay all court costs.

But on June 14, a motion to revoke community controls was filed by prosecution, and a court hearing on the motion is scheduled for June 26.

Hansford https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Hansford_p.jpg Hansford Smith https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_smith_p.jpg Smith