Shooting Sports winners

Rifle Senior winners are, from left: 1st Tim Ritchey, 2nd Holden Balon, and 3rd Tony Wilens-Mabry.

Rifle Junior winners are, from left: 1st Jace Fallis, 2nd Hope Brelsford, 3rd Colt Thompson, 4th Addi Coyne, 5th Cooper Dillion, and 6th Reninah Latham.

Shotgun Senior winners are, from left: 1st Anthony Mayer, 2nd Ethan Gibson, 3rd David Day, and 4th Andrew Delph.

With Miss Annie Oakley Mikala Hatfield is Shotgun Junior 1st place winner Luke Harner.

Pistol Junior winners with Miss Annie Oakley Mikala Hatfield are, from left, 1st Sydney Bennett, 5th Logan Ferguson and 4th Bryce Huffman; not pictured are 2nd Ellie Smith, and 3rd Quinton Smith.

Winners in Archery Senior are, from left: 1st Drew Dobyns, 2nd Mikala Hatfield, 3rd Eli Mabry, 4th Zoie McCandless, 5th Taylor Colwell, and 6th Jacob Ritchey.

The Clinton County Junior Fair Shooting Sports judging was held Tuesday at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmen Association. Youths participated and demonstrated their knowledge and skills about safety and shooting in archery, pistol, rifle, and shotgun disciplines. Shown with 2019 Miss Annie Oakley Mikala Hatfield are our local Ohio State Fair representatives: Tim Ritchey 1st Rifle Senior; Jace Fallis, 1st Rifle Junior; Sydney Bennett, 1st Pistol Junior; Anthony Mayer, 1st Shotgun Senior; Luke Harner, 1st Shotgun Junior; Drew Dobyns, 1st Archery Senior; and Josi Balon, 1st Archery Junior; Ben Smith (not pictured) won 1st Pistol Senior. For more photos of winners, visit wnewsj.com.

Archery Junior winners are, from left, with Miss Annie Oakley Mikala Hatfield, 1st Josi Balon, 2nd Stanley Chesney, 3rd Dirk Rhinehart, and 4th Isaac Newberry.

From left are Overall Senior Shooting Sports winner Tim Ritchey, Miss Annie Oakley Mikala Hatfield, and Overall Junior Shooting Sports winner Sydney Bennett.