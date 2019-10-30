Blanchester Chamber of Commerce to honor ‘19 award winners

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce will honor this year’s award winners at their 64th Annual Dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Blanchester High School auditeria. Everyone is invited to attend and show their support for this extraordinary group of award recipients.

The Chamber Board asks that everyone wishing to attend, please RSVP so they have an accurate count for dinner. Cost is $15 per person. You can mail a check in advance to Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 274, Blanchester, OH 45107.

If you plan to pay at the door, please RSVP by phone to 513-708-3380. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

2019 honorees

• Businessman of the Year goes to Eaisa David, who opened the new Skyline in Blanchester, and has done a lot to help the community in the short time they have been open.

They donated $3,200 to youth baseball and they have fed athletes before games. He hosted a halftime shot basketball contest to raise money for the athletic program, as well as hosting fundraisers for the Blanchester Schools Foundation as well as other organizations.

• Businesswoman of the Year goes to Angela France, owner of AJ’s Barbershop and also one of the founders of Hope Warriors.

Angela was raised in Blanchester where she resides with her husband, Dave, and their two grown children, Anna and Aric.

After being called into ministry as an adult, she completed the MPP program through Nazarene Bible College and was ordained as an Elder in the Church of the Nazarene in 2016.

She has a passion for sharing the love of Christ and for helping equip others to find their passion. She feels blessed to have an opportunity to serve in her own community and is always looking for creative ways to be involved.

• Citizen of the Year goes to Ron Johnson, owner of Ron’s Place. Ron has hosted numerous fundraisers at Ron’s Place to help those in need, and he has donated hamburgers for the Party in the Park fundraiser for several years.

Ron also serves on the Parks & Recreation Board, and has helped with Fall Fest, Boo Bash, Fishing Derby and other events.

He also served on Blanchester Zoning for several years.

• Community Choice Award goes to Brent Smith. He is the Worship Director at Elevation Community Church, and spends much of his time reaching out to the community.

Brent serves on the Blanchester Pool & Recreation Board. He also created the music set that was played over the PA system during the fireworks, and played a huge part in the pre-fireworks party.

From left are Blanchester Chamber of Commerce 2019 honorees Eaisa David, Angela France, Ron Johnson and Brent Smith. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_2019-award-winners-photos.jpg From left are Blanchester Chamber of Commerce 2019 honorees Eaisa David, Angela France, Ron Johnson and Brent Smith. Courtesy photos