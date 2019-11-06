Chamber launches Ambassador Club: Volunteer professionals to be liaisons between chamber, members and community

The strongest business communities are built on a foundation of generosity and service. That’s why the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is launching the Chamber Ambassador Club, an exclusive group of volunteer business professionals who will utilize their leadership and networking skills to serve as liaison between the chamber, its members, and the community.

“We are excited to launch this new opportunity for our members and the business community,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. “Our Ambassadors will be instrumental in building a network of support and connecting fellow businesses with resources through the chamber and beyond.”

The official unveiling of the Club will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13 as part of the chamber’s Lunch & Learn series to be held at the World Equestrian Center at 4095 State Route 730 in Wilmington.

Lunch will be available for $15 per person, with reservations due by Tuesday, Nov.12. Reservations can be made by calling the Chamber office at (937) 382-2737 or by going online to http://bit.ly/AmbClubIntro.

Working in collaboration with the chamber board and staff, Ambassador Club roles include attendance at chamber events, assistance with membership retention and recruitment, and advocacy for the chamber and its mission through a variety of opportunities and incentives. Ambassadors will have the opportunity to develop new contacts on a professional level, building a successful network for themselves and their business.

For employers, encouraging an employee to participate in the Chamber Ambassador Club shows that the employee’s contributions to the business are valued. For small business owners, participation in the club is a great way to develop new contacts and gain new perspective about your business and how it fits into the community as a whole.

Support for the first year of the program comes from the City of Wilmington.

“We value the chamber and the services they provide to their members, not only as a fellow chamber member, but also as a respected community partner,” said Marian Miller, City Administrator. “The city saw this as an opportunity to help better connect businesses with the existing value of their chamber membership. I am confident that the project will be successful and help foster even stronger business relationships and networks.”

Applications for the club will be available on the chamber’s website soon — www.wccchamber.com — and will be accepted through mid-December. Club members will be announced in January.

Volunteer professionals to be liaisons between chamber, members and community