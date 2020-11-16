Wilmington High School honors Students of the Month

Congratulations to the Wilmington High School November Students of the Month:

Carlie McCoy — Choir

Carlie is a member of both Chorale and Wilmingtones. She is a very hardworking, talented student who always looks for ways to better her musical abilities. She takes advantage of opportunities to grow her talent, as well as going out of her way to help those around her feel included and become better musicians.

Nathan Jones — Social Studies

Nathan Jones is the student of the month for the Social Studies department. Nathan is always focused on his classwork, and he puts his best effort into everything he does. Nathan also participates in classroom discussion on a daily basis!

Gregory Farfan — Exceptional Student Ed

Gregory has come to school with excellent attendance this year. He is always ready to learn and eager to show teachers what he has learned. Gregory is an encouraging peer to his classmates and responsible with his school work.

Isaac Pletcher — Science

Isaac is the definition of a scientist. He is super inquisitive and his curiosity is infectious. He pays attention to the details not for the grade, but to truly understand how the world works around him. He is a pleasure to have in class!

Dalan Toups — Theater

Dalan is in Stagecraft and a member of the cast for our fall production. In class Dalan finishes one task and right away asks what else there is to do. He is invested in the theatre program by participating in both behind the scenes work (Stagecraft) and on stage work as an actor. Dalan’s face lights up when he shares his classwork on the set with other members of the cast and crew. On stage Dalan plays four different characters in our fall production. He works hard to produce different characters oftentimes exiting one scene only to enter the next scene as a new character. Dalan works hard to perfect his craft and always looks to improve.

Lexi Arehart-McBrayer — Ag Ed

Lexi Arehart McBrayer is the ag department student of the month for November. Lexi has done an excellent job in our class with all of the material, and recently public speaking and Parliamentary Procedure. Lexi was one of two students to memorize all five paragraphs of the FFA Creed. She participated in the State Soils Competition and the Job-Interview Competition. She has been a great asset to our class and FFA chapter.

Brianna Brunke — Art

Brianna has been a huge help sorting and organizing supplies to keep things running smoothly! She goes out of her way to make sure that everything is taken care of and uses her advisory time to help organize. Thank you, Brianna!

Madilyn Brausch — English

Madilyn Brausch is the English Department student of the month for November! Madilyn exemplifies all that a teacher would want in her classroom. She is responsible and encourages her peers to be their best. She arrives at every class ready to learn and participates in the learning process. When I need a student to volunteer for something, Madilyn is quick to raise her hand and jump in to whatever task I need help with. Not only is she an ideal student, she is also well-liked and respected by her classmates. Her class involvement inspires others to get involved and that kind of leadership will help her see every success in her future! I can’t wait to see what path she dedicates herself towards outside of high school!

Haley Moon-Storer — Foreign Language

The Foreign Language Department would like to nominate Haley Moon-Storer for November Student of the Month. Haley is an excellent Spanish student. She enjoys adding to class discussions and actively participates. Haley asks different types of questions in order to further her understanding of the Spanish language. She’s kind and friendly with everyone, and she serves as a positive role model to her peers.

Isabella Totten — Math

Isabella Totten is the Math Department Student of the Month for November. She is a hard worker and participates daily in class. She works well with others and is always willing to help!

