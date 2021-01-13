UPDATED: 5 in custody after stolen car reaches speeds of 120 mph

A Mercedes-Benz sedan reported stolen from Dayton reached speeds of 120 mph, and 70 mph on Rombach Avenue, finally coming to a stop in Wilmington late Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of South South Street near Midway and Randolph streets. The driver, age 22 of Dayton, faces multiple charges, and four teenage passengers were in custody. At least two people in the car, after the car was stopped, fled on foot down Midway before being apprehended. Officers continued to process the scene, including the Mercedes-Benz. A WPD cruiser and several other vehicles were struck, but no injuries were reported. The driver faces multiple charges; the juveniles were in custody awaiting their parents.

