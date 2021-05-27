WHS’ Brooks is state-bound

Wilmington High School junior Brett Brooks has punched one ticket to the state meet and has another on tap Friday. Brooks finished second in the discus Wednesday at the Division I Region 4 Track and Field Championship at Wayne High School in Huber Heights. He’ll go back Friday afternoon to compete in the shot put. Brooks also qualified for the state wrestling meet this winter and is believed to be the only WHS athlete to qualify for the state tournament in two sports in the same school year.

Photo by Mark Huber | News Journal