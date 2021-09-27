Blanchester’s homecoming royalty

Madison Creager was crowned queen and Nate Coyle was crowned king Friday at the Blanchester Homecoming at Barbour Memorial Field. In the photo, from left to right, are sophomore attendant Aubrey Stevens and escort Mason Holmes; queen Creager and escort Bryan Bandow; senior queen candidate Samantha Naylor and escort Adam Frump; senior queen candidate Rianna Mueller and escort Billy Knapp; senior queen candidate Dallas Allen and escort Wyatt Holley; senior queen candidate Maggie Caldwell and escort/king Coyle; junior attendant Mya Huston and escort Brysen Jackson; and freshman attendant Addison Allen and escort Bryce Burris.

