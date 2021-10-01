Week 7 Final: Blanchester 49 Williamsburg 13

WILLIAMSBURG — Down 7-0, Blanchester got big plays from its special teams and defense to spark a 49-13 win Friday night over Williamsburg.

The SBAAC National Division win sets up a showdown in Week 8 as Bethel-Tate visits Blanchester. Both teams are 2-0 in the division.

Williamsburg, noted for its strong running game, took the early lead on a 54-yard pass play in the first quarter.

But Blanchester righted its ship on the ensuing kickoff as Dameon Williams went 85 yards for the touchdown. Bryan Bandow’s extra point tied the game.

Two plays later, Dustin Trace intercepted a WHS pass and went 40 yards to put Blanchester on top. Jon Mulvihill’s Wildcats were never threatened the rest of the way.

“The boys came to play,” the BHS coach said. “I was expecting a low scoring, grind it out game. Williamsburg is a super tough team.”

It was the Blanchester ground game that took over from there, as Adam Frump powered his way to 114 yards and three touchdowns.

“Frump played a heck of a game,” said Mulvihill. “He’s not been getting the carries. He’s good at running straight down hill, powering through people. He did that tonight.”

Bryce Sipple had 73 yards and a score and Michael Mulvihill went 74 yards on 6 attempts.

Frump also completed three passes for 85 yards while Sipple connected with two teammates for 21 yards. Williams caught three balls for 96 yards.

Williamsburg’s Trystan Gries and Trent Bocks combined for just 98 yards and a score on 28 attempts. They came in to the game averaging 264 yards on the ground.

“They didn’t have an answer for the defense we threw at them,” Mulvihill said.

SUMMARY

October 1, 2021

@Williamsburg High School

Blanchester 49 Williamsburg 13

B^14^14^7^14^^49

W^7^0^0^6^^13

First Quarter

W-Bryce Lillie 54 yard reception, PAT good

B-Dameon Williams 85 yard kickoff return, Bryan Bandow PAT

B-Dustin Trace 40 yard interception return, Bryan Bandow PAT

Second Quarter

B-Bryce Sipple 7 yard run, PAT Failed

B-Adam Frump 12 yard run, Frump run

Third Quarter

B-Adam Frump 3 yard run, Bryan Bandow PAT

Fourth Quarter

B-Adam Frump 5 yard run, Bryan Bandow PAT

W-Trystan Gries 17 yard run, PAT Failed

B-Dakota Applegate 2 yard run, Bryan Bandow PAT

