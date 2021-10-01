Week 7 Final: Wilmington 45 Goshen 7

WILMINGTON — Wilmington rode a methodical ground attack and high-pressure defense to a 45-7 win Friday night over Goshen at Alumni Field.

Wilmington passed on its first play from scrimmage then ran it 26 times on the next 32 plays and led 24-0 at the half.

“We really tried to get in a rhythm (offensively),” WHS head coach Scott Killen said.

The defense, led by the return of Darrick Perdue, had two safeties in the first half.

Thad Stuckey was the first half offensive workhorse, carrying 19 times for 116 yards. WHS had 158 total rushing yards on 25 attempts in the opening two periods.

Wilmington finished with 214 yards on the ground and 171 through the air, a balanced attack in the final numbers but one that left plenty of yards on the field. Cameron McEvoy was 0-for-5 passing to start the game but all five could have been considered drops, the coach said.

“Easy passes … we have to take advantage of those,” said Killen. “They have to concentrate. Everything (on offense) opens up if we complete those passes. The running game opens up we we complete those passes. The little things make a big difference.

Stuckey had 124 yards and a score on 20 rushes for the game. He also caught a touchdown pass from Tanner Killen.

Cameron McEvoy added 68 yards on four rushing attempts. He threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Rigling.

Thane McCoy had one 46 yard touchdown run. Zainne Cowin carried three times for 14 yards. Josh Snell scored twice and had three yards.

For the game, Goshen had 86 yards of total offense but 126 yards came on four plays. Wilmington defense held Goshen to zero or negative yards on 25 of 33 plays from scrimmage, not counting punts.

“We were clicking (on defense),” said Killen. “We did what we wanted to do.”

Goshen halted Wilmington’s first nine-play, 57-yard drive at the 2. On the next play, Perdue led a host of Hurricane into the backfield for a safety and a 2-0 WHS lead.

WHS struggled on offense on the next series with the dropped passes but the defense came back when Mike Brown intercepted a pass at the 21. But Wilmington’s nine-play drive ended in heartbreak on a fumbled reception.

But WHS again stood tall on defense, with another safety at 11:11 of the second quarter. All of a sudden it was 4-0 WHS.

Then things started falling in to place for the Hurricane to end the half — 6 plays, 35 yards, Stuckey TD; two plays three yards, Snell TD; three plays, 49 yards, Stuckey TD.

The three-yard drive was setup when Adrien Cody returned a punt 54 yards.

To start the second half, McEvoy had runs of 31 and 20 before Snell capped the 60-yard series with a one-yard plunge at 10:22. That put the game in a running clock mode.

McEvoy hit Rigling on plays of 44 and 25 yards, the latter in the end zone. McCoy then ripped off his scoring run early in the fourth period.

SUMMARY

October 1, 2021

@Alumni Field

Wilmington 45 Goshen 7

Scoring

G^0^0^0^7^^7

W^2^22^14^7^^45

First Quarter

W-Goshen tackled in end zone, safety, 7:11

Second Quarter

W-Goshen tackled in end zone, safety, 11:11

W-Thad Stuckey 6 yard run, Parker Henry PAT, 8:33

W-Josh Snell 2 yard run, Parker Henry PAT, 6:00

W-Thad Stuckey 32 yard pass from Tanner Killen, PAT failed, 2:36

Third Quarter

W-Josh Snell 1 yard run, Parker Henry PAT, 10:22

W-Isaiah Rigling 25 yard pass from Cameron McEvoy, Parker Henry PAT 6:08

Fourth Quarter

W-Thane McCoy 46 yard run, Parker Henry PAT, 11:06

G-Barrial 23 yard pass from Brewer, Newberry PAT, 1:09

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

