Wilmington man dies in two-vehicle crash, two locals injured

A Wilmington man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday evening on I-71 near the Wilmington Road exit in Warren County.

According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 6:40 p.m. a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by 18-year-old Bryce Kelley of Wilmington was southbound on Interstate 71.

Troopers say Kelley lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and was struck by a northbound 2018 Provost Bus operated by 30-year-old Clayton Dehnel of Gallatin, Tennessee.

Kelley was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers from Kelley’s vehicle, 20-year-old Sylar Cordy of Wilmington and 21-year-old Levi Howard of Wilmington were transported to Bethesda North Hospital by Salem-Morrow and Clinton-Warren Joint EMS.

Both Cordy and Howard are listed in serious condition.

The Patrol was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Salem-Morrow EMS.

