Clinton-Massie Small Team Varsity cheerleaders excel at nationals

The Clinton-Massie Small Varsity Team qualified to the final round at nationals this year. This was the first year to compete in this division and they ended up 10th in the nation at the competition in Orlando, Florida this past weekend.

What an amazing weekend! So proud of them!” said coach Sheri Stulz. “We were up against a lot of D1 teams and competition was tough. Our goal this year was to make it into finals and we did it!

She added, “We have a wonderful group of seniors this year that really helped push us to the next level!

The Small Varsity Team members are Joel Brothers, Abby Broglin, Isabella Gross, Alley Brown, Cheyanne Bare, Carley Lewis, Tess Pringnitz, Kyla Hessler, Kealey James, Sami Brown, Sydney Hudson, and Lydia Cameron.