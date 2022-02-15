Wind Advisory for Wednesday

WILMINGTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Wind Advisory from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio and portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, the Clinton County EMA announced early Tuesday afternoon.

South winds will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, the NWS stated

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

For more information, visit http://www.weather.gov .

