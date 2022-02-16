Fire damages house on Southwind

Wilmington firefighters as well as crews from the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District fought a fire early Wednesday afternoon on Southwind Blvd. which started in the garage and spread into the house and into a wall upstairs before it was contained, WFD Chief Andy Mason told the News Journal at the scene. Mason said one person was at home who called 911; no one was injured. Mason said the cause has not yet been determined. He said there was some heat damage to at least the outside of the house next door. The American Red Cross is also assisting the family.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_IMG_4964.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_IMG_4966.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_IMG_4967.jpg Wilmington firefighters as well as crews from the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District fought a fire early Wednesday afternoon on Southwind Blvd. which started in the garage and spread into the house and into a wall upstairs before it was contained, WFD Chief Andy Mason told the News Journal at the scene. Mason said one person was at home who called 911; no one was injured. Mason said the cause has not yet been determined. He said there was some heat damage to at least the outside of the house next door. The American Red Cross is also assisting the family. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_IMG_4974.jpg Wilmington firefighters as well as crews from the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District fought a fire early Wednesday afternoon on Southwind Blvd. which started in the garage and spread into the house and into a wall upstairs before it was contained, WFD Chief Andy Mason told the News Journal at the scene. Mason said one person was at home who called 911; no one was injured. Mason said the cause has not yet been determined. He said there was some heat damage to at least the outside of the house next door. The American Red Cross is also assisting the family. John Hamilton | News Journal