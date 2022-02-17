Flood warning issued for area, today’s heavy rain to continue

WILMINGTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood warning in effect until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Clinton County EMA.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

The warning is for portions of Southeast Indiana and Southwest Ohio, including Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren Counties.

Impacts include flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

Details

At 3:09 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain moving into the area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible into this evening.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

To report flooding, go to weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.

For more info, visit http://www.weather.gov .

