Set construction work for Wilmington College play

Students this week were working to recreate a jury room on the Hugh G. Heiland Theatre stage in preparation of Wilmington College Theatre’s production of “12 Angry Jurors” scheduled for Feb. 24-26. The set design is being provided by WC Theatre Professor Wynn Alexander.
