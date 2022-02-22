Clearing out to build up

Some small structures have been torn down and trees uprooted Monday at the property at 1500 Rombach Ave. where a Kettering Health Network 32,000 square foot, two-story building is planned. Plans call for the facility to have areas for primary care and for an emergency department and ambulance port, with 146 parking spaces and 10 handicap spots on-site. The property is between First State Bank and El Dorado Restaurant, and across Rombach from the area of the Dove Church parking lot.

Tom Barr | News Journal