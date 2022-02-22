CCSO ID’s Saturday shooting victims: 18-year-old killed and brother, 17, wounded; public’s help sought

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting that occurred on Saturday in southern Clinton County, according to Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the area of US 68 South and Jonesboro Road, Midland (Westboro) in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies located two shooting victims, one deceased and the other with a leg wound.

The deceased individual has been identified as C.J. Jones, age 18 of Chillicothe. The second individual who was shot and survived during the incident is Jones’ 17-year-old brother, according to a news release from the sheriff.

Investigators are reviewing evidence and information developed over the weekend and will continue to work towards a resolution for this case.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that may have information pertaining this incident to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 937-382-1611 or at https://clintonsheriff.com/crime-tipline/ .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-6.jpg