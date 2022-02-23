Taking icy plunge for Special Olympics

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) recently participated in the 2022 Polar Plunge My Way for Special Olympics — ice bucket style!

The Polar Plunge is a fundraising effort benefiting Special Olympics and the athletes. In order to participate, individuals or teams collect pledges from friends, family, and colleagues to raise money for Special Olympics.

The CCBDD team raised over $2,000 by individual pledges as well as hosted various activities including a basketball scrimmage, a Skyline Chili fundraiser, a staff ice cream bar and an ice bucket challenge. Seventy percent of all donations will stay here locally to support Clinton County Special Olympics, and 15 percent will support Special Olympics at the state level.

Kyle Lewis, CCBDD superintendent, had the pleasure of dumping a five-gallon bucket of ice water over the heads of David Burton, Justin Grant, Jamie Roe, Susan Frazier and Latasha Ruddle.

If you are interested in participating, volunteering, or making a donation to Clinton County Special Olympics, contact Latasha Ruddle at lruddle@nikecenter.org or call 937-382-3895.

