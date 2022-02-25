Blanchester recognizes ag teacher for statewide honor

BLANCHESTER — A local agricultural education teacher is among the 10 finalists for a statewide award.

Blanchester High School’s Eric Heeg got quite the surprise on Friday as his students, family, friends and officials celebrated him being named one of the finalists for The Golden Owl Award, presented by the Ohio FFA, Nationwide, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America, and AgCredit.

“This award recognizes agricultural educators for their tremendous contributions in preparing the next generation of leaders who will change the world,” said Jessica Parrish, executive director of the Ohio FFA Foundation.

Heeg was one of 109 teachers nominated for this award. Being in the final 10, Heeg received a plaque and the school’s ag program received $500.

If he wins, Heeg will receive The Golden Owl Trophy and $3,000 for the program.

Rudi Pitzer Perry, regional vice president of agricultural lending at Farm Credit Mid-America, read comments made for Heeg’s nomination.

“(Heeg) cares deeply about all of our students and community members and strives to create greatness amongst our FFA chapter every day,” said a colleague of Heeg’s. “He is beyond deserving of this award and I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with and learn from him.”

A student of Heeg’s recalled he “always pushed us to do our best” and wants the best for not only the FFA chapter, but also the students “in their lives beyond high school”.

Another student said Heeg helped mold them into the person they are today.

“I don’t know where I would be in high school without him,” said the student.

Ohio FFA’s Parrish added, “We know that agricultural education and the FFA have the power to change a student’s life. And it is teachers like Mr. Heeg that make it possible.

When asked how he felt, all Heeg could say was “I’m blessed.”

Eric Heeg, bottom far left, with his daughter Josie, poses with his students at Blanchester High School. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Heeg3.jpg Eric Heeg, bottom far left, with his daughter Josie, poses with his students at Blanchester High School. From left are Justin Holbrook, Eric Heeg, Ashley Rose, Rudi Pitzer Perry, and Jessica Parish. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Heeg2.jpg From left are Justin Holbrook, Eric Heeg, Ashley Rose, Rudi Pitzer Perry, and Jessica Parish. Blanchester FFA instructor Eric Heeg speaks to the guests honoring him for being one of the finalists for the Golden Owl Award from Ohio FFA. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Heeg4.jpg Blanchester FFA instructor Eric Heeg speaks to the guests honoring him for being one of the finalists for the Golden Owl Award from Ohio FFA. Shannon Heeg gives her husband Eric a congratulatory kiss as children Josie and James are also there to support their dad. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Heeg5.jpg Shannon Heeg gives her husband Eric a congratulatory kiss as children Josie and James are also there to support their dad.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574