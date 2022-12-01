Throwback Thursday: Baskets of food for Christmas

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 2, 1976:

Nationally

‘Ford may request discrimination curbs’

“WASHINGTON — As one of his last official acts. President Ford may ask Congress to outlaw sex discrimination in the multitude of federally funded programs reaching almost every American community.”

Locally

‘Tucker named chief of Blanchester police’

“BLANCHESTER — Acting Chief Wilbur H. Tucker, 54, of 224 Bland St., was named chief of the Blanchester Police Force at a meeting of the village council Wednesday night.

“Tucker has been with the department for eight and on-half years. He was named acting chief following the death Friday evening of Chief Glen Thompson, who had served on the police force 14 years.” Seven-year veteran law officer Fred Moeller, 35, was hired to replace Tucker, who was previously a lieutenant, and the department’s only other full-time officer, Ptl. Richard Payton, 24, was promoted to corporal.

• Wilmington Lodge F&AM installed officers including Jack Price, Harold Thompson, Henry Bauer, Maynard Borton, Robert Mead, JOhn Walker, Franklin Partlow, Lyndell Suggs, Thomas Shirk, George Schmoll, Stephen Burgess, Jerome Ries and John Schmoll.

• Jason Nichols of 547 N. Spring St. wrote to Santa, “I’m in third grade. I’m at Smith Place School. I have been a good boy. Please bring me a Junkyard game, some Hot Wheels and a track, Mostly Ghostly game, Stretch Armstrong, Numbers Up, and Super Toe.” Deana DiCenzo, age 7, asked for a Ballerina Barbie and a New Look Ken, plus a Nerf Rocket, real walkie-talkies and Legos for her brother Bryan, 4, and a Tunyville ChooChoo for brother David, 1.

• Brownie Troop 514 met at East End School. Fourteen girls were invested: Katie Bailey, Valerie Blair, Shari Campbell, Stacy Fife, Heather Furguson, Dorthea Jackson, Michelle Harrison, Beverly Isenberger, Natalie Johnson, Jennifer Minzler, Erin Kennelly, Jessica Walters, Jerri Welch, and Bonnie Wright; receiving membership stars were Leslie Kerr, Dixie Harp, Jamie Sewell, Brenda Smallwood and Gena Hollins.

• Bush’s Television Shop at North Lincoln Street advertised 19-inch portable TVs from $369.95 to $549.95.

Bill Brooks with Christmas baskets of food December 24, 1948.