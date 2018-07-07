Clinton County Fair is underway!

WILMINGTON — The 2018 Clinton County Fair kicked off Saturday with ideal weather conditions.

Coming up Sunday are, among many other attractions, a 10 a.m. Horse Show, a 1 p.m. Swine Breeding Show/Championship, a 5 p.m. King & Queen & Species Queen Recognition, and a 5:15 p.m. Style Revue/Clothing Awards.

One of the first events of the 2018 Clinton County Fair was the Garden Tractor Pull in front of the grandstand.

Waiting to participate Saturday morning in the Antique Tractor Pull is Mike Wiederhold of Blanchester in the driver’s seat of a 1954 DC Case. Keeping him company are Carson Curless of Blanchester sitting on the tractor and Troy Hager of Wilmington standing next to it.

The Senior Fair Board, American Legion members and others assembled for a photo after the annual flag-raising ceremony to officially open the Clinton County Fair near the front gate on Main Street.

The main fair entrance and exit, located on South Nelson Avenue, has been named Curry Drive in honor of former Clinton County commissioner and former township trustee Mike Curry. A farmer himself, Curry has been a big supporter of the annual agricultural fair, said Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed. In the photo, Curry, left, is presented a duplicate of the sign, with Clinton County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) President Scot Gerber, center, and Steed making the special presentation.

Owen Via, 4, of Jamestown in neighboring Greene County, is a participant in the Garden Tractor Pull. His grandfather Tim Kerns walks alongside for safety and encouragement.