Around and about at the fair

At the Cloverbud “Show & Tell” event in the Peterson Building, Dalton Hilderbrandt, 6, left foreground, gets practice in the interview process when he speaks about a bird feeder project made from a jug that’s been decorated and has cut-out openings. The 4-H volunteer interviewee is Brenda Johannes, right foreground.

Cynthia Saylor explains to attendees why she awarded first place ribbons to items like a hand-crocheted baby hat and a handmade apron with a towel based with an American flag design during the Canned Goods, Handcrafts, and Needlecrafts Judging at the Clinton County Fair on Monday.

Mother and daughter Rachel, right, and Shaleigh Duncan, left, get some snowcones from Jessie Brandenburg while at the Clinton County Fair on Monday.

Phae Earich enjoys one of the rides at the Clinton County Fair on Monday.

Brandon Bergefurd, right, and his girlfriend Shelby Fortner get ready to enjoy some fried cheese at the Clinton County Fair on Monday.

Kelsey Smith makes sure her fair project keeps cool with a bath Tuesday at the fair.

Highland County Junior Fair Queen Blake Adams, left, and her friend Ashley Sowards enjoy a bag of kettle corn while visiting the Clinton County Fair on Monday.