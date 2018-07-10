Municipal court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 25 and June 29:

• Brandon Allen, 26, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, theft, sentenced to 100 days in jail (suspended), fined $350, assessed $250 court costs. The charge was amended from a telecommunication harassment charge. Allen must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Janet Florea, 62, of Martinsville, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Florea must complete 100 hours of community service, must not commit similar offenses for one year, must pay $2,000 in restitution to the victim, and have no contact with them.

• Heather Stein, 27, of Lynchburg, two counts of theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $250 court costs. Stein must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and take part in supervised probation. If Butler County Probation is still monitoring the defendant, it will be converted to non-reporting probation. An additional theft charge and a trespassing charge were dismissed.

• Anthony Woody Jr., 39, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail (24 days suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Woody must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Tosha Salisbury, 29, of Oregonia, hit-skip, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 6, 2018 to January 1, 2019, fined $400, assessed $125 court costs. Salisbury must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• John Gordon, 31, of Midland, resisting arrest, sentenced to 10 days in jail (nine days suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Gordon must take part in non-reporting probation.

• Kyle Shattuck, 31, of Sabina, criminal damages, sentenced to 10 days in jail (nine days suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Shattuck must take part in non-reporting probation. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and trespassing were dismissed.

• Megan Nichols, 31, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a child endangerment charge. Nichols must commit no further offenses for two years and take part in non-reporting probation. An additional disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Tessa Hicks, 20, of Clarksville, drug possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Maxwell Perry, 19, of Pekin, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

