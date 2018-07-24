Posted on by

Happy birthday to the Murphy


Mike and Wendy Daugherty arrive.


Vintage cars lined up outside the theatre.


Community members celebrated the 100th birthday of the Murphy Theatre with an official ceremony and gathering Tuesday evening featuring everything from champagne and cupcakes to a big band concert. Shown from left are Pat and Brenda Haley and, in 1918-era clothing, Marie and Bob Zitney, who arrived in their Ford Model A. For more photos of the event, see wnewsj.com as well as Thursday’s News Journal. Enjoying treats and champagne.


Mark and Jonathan McKay.


Many volunteers have brought the Murphy to where it is today.


An audience of years past faces the 2018 attendees.


Community members celebrated the 100th birthday of the Murphy Theatre with an official ceremony and gathering Tuesday evening featuring everything from champagne and cupcakes to a big band concert. Shown from left are Pat and Brenda Haley and, in 1918-era clothing, Marie and Bob Zitney, who arrived in their Ford Model A. For more photos of the event, see wnewsj.com as well as Thursday’s News Journal.

