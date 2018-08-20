Mya to Jersey: Jackson verbals to Seton Hall

Wilmington senior Mya Jackson has given a verbal commitment to Seton Hall University to continue her basketball career following high school.

Jackson selected the South Orange, New Jersey Division I college over the University of Cincinnati, Bowling Green State University and the University of Denver. She made her decision Sunday and announced it on her Twitter page.

“Seton Hall is the place I felt the most comfortable,” Jackson said in a telephone interview Sunday afternoon. “It’s a place that will help me be the best person I can be on and off the court, and will help me with my career (after playing basketball) to get into coaching.”

Jackson is Wilmington High School’s all-time leading girls basketball scorer with 1,406 career points. She took over the top spot last season, surpassing Erica Richardson’s 1,341 points. Jackson’s point total also represents second place on the all-time Clinton County girls basketball point total, just seven points behind Robbin Luck’s 1,413 points.

In terms of WHS basketball, boys or girls, Jackson is third on the list behind Jarron Cumberland (2,408 points) and Jaevin Cumberland (1,836 points).

Jackson said she had 19 college offers and made two official visits – Seton Hall and Denver. While visiting Seton Hall, Jackson took a 25-minute train ride into New York City.

Anthony Bozzella is the head coach of the Seton Hall women’s program. A 1989 graduate of Seton Hall, Bozzella has been head coach five seasons.

“He’s had success in the post-season and (the Big East) it’s a very competitive conference,” said Jackson. “He is building a program and I want to be part of that.”

Seton Hall has been to the NCAA tournament in two of Bozzella’s five seasons.

“The roles they have for more is something I definitely want to be a part of,” she said. “Starting point guard, leader of the team. They believe in me. They are bringing in another point guard in my class. I know it’s not going to be given to me. I am willing to work for everything I get, like I already have.”

Because of her scoring ability, Jackson’s versatility would allow her to be an off-the-ball guard as well for Seton Hall.

Jackson said “after graduating from Seton Hall” she’d like to play professional basketball – either in the WNBA or overseas.

When her playing days are over, Jackson wants to be a basketball coach.

“Ultimately, coaching for very high Division I (college) basketball,” she said.

Expecting to major in sports management with a minor in either business communications or psychology, Jackson said being a coach in today’s sports world is more than Xs and Os.

“The sports industry is like a business and coaching is the CEO of that business,” she said. “You have to be able to talk with people, learn how to communicate with people from all walks of life. Running an entire program is the same as what goes in to every day life, working with money, employees. It’s like running a business.”

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

