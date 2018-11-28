Q signs with Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals, in search of effective cornerbacks to complement Pro-Bowler Patrick Peterson, signed Wilmington High School grad Quinten Rollins on Tuesday, the NFL team announced.

They also inked Dontae Johnson, while cornerback Chris Jones was released.

Rollins was a 2015 second-round pick of the Packers.

Rollins, in his fourth season, came back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during a game in October 2017. He attempted to make the Packers’ final roster this summer as a combination cornerback, safety and punt/kick returner.

Green Bay tried Rollins at safety in the preseason but placed him on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 1 and released him nine days later. He has 15 career starts and three interceptions.

Rollins had worked out for several teams recently, including the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

Ironically, the Cards play at Green Bay Sunday.

Wilmington High School grad Quinten Rollins (24) returns a kick during a Green Bay Packers’ preseason game in August against the Pittsburgh Steelers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_Q-punt-return.jpg Wilmington High School grad Quinten Rollins (24) returns a kick during a Green Bay Packers’ preseason game in August against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Evan Siegle | packers.com