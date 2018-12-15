Sabina man dies in 2-vehicle accident

WILSON TWP. – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that occurred on Friday at approximately 4:41 p.m. on State Route 72 near milepost 12 in Clinton County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Richard Steiner, 69, of Sabina, was operating a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup northbound on State Route 72. The driver of the other vehicle, Joshua McKinley, 27, of Hillsboro, was operating a 2016 Kia Sportage southbound on State Route 72 when the two vehicles collided head-on.

Steiner was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

McKinley was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Two juvenile occupants also inside the Kia Sportage were relayed to area hospitals for evaluations.

State Route 72 was closed during the initial investigation and has since re-opened.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, SRWW Joint Fire District 2 and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_RGB_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-2.jpg