Ohio: ‘18 sets record for new businesses

COLUMBUS – Ohio had 125,204 new business filings in 2018 to make it a record-breaking year for new businesses formed in the Buckeye State, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced Friday.

This marks the ninth consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new entities choose Ohio as the place they want to do business, according to a news release from Husted.

The previous record was set in 2017 when 117,429 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s office.

“During the last eight years, my administration has focused on providing the best customer service possible, implementing innovative reforms, and cutting costs and processing times associated with starting and maintaining a business in Ohio,” Secretary Husted said. “As a result, we have made our state a place where people increasingly want to do business and shown how government can – and should – work.”

Making it simpler and less costly to do business in Ohio has been a top priority for Husted since taking office in 2011. According to Husted, some successes include:

• The launch of Ohio Business Central, which enables all Ohio-based businesses to form and renew their business status online. This service has provided easier access, reduced processing time, and saved taxpayer dollars.

• A 21 percent reduction to the costs for starting and maintaining a business in Ohio, making the Buckeye State the least costly state in the region for starting and maintaining a business. This move, which was made possible by Secretary Husted’s careful fiscal stewardship, has already saved Ohio businesses nearly $8.5 million.

• Partnering with Google’s “Let’s Get Our Cities on the Map” program to put additional tools in the hands of new and growing Ohio businesses.

• Leading an effort to ensure that 100 percent of all forms needed to start or maintain a business in Ohio can be submitted online. This four-year effort was completed in August 2017, and three out of every four new businesses are now started online.

The number of new businesses in Ohio keeps going up, according to the secretary of state’s filings information. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_BusinessFilingsUP_2019_Buildings-01-Copy.jpg The number of new businesses in Ohio keeps going up, according to the secretary of state’s filings information. Ohio Secretary of State