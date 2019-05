Graveside services for Delbert J. Drake were held at Sabina Cemetery on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at noon. Serving as pallbearers were Patrick Beatty, JR Brooks, Bryan Drake, Rick Drake, Robert Drake and Kyle Rudduck. The service, under the direction of Littleton Funeral Home, was officiated by Troy Villars. Condolences to the Drake family may be left by visiting littletonfuneralhome.com.