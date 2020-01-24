Margaret Ann Rector, 97, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington.

She was born September 28, 1922 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lincoln and Mary Ann Butler Detrick.

She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, where she was active in the Women’s Sodality, and was a former member of the Jr. Mother’s Club in Wilmington.

Surviving are son, David (Patricia) Rector of Denham Springs, La.; daughter, Mary Ann (Larry) Roddy of Wilmington, and daughter, Peggy (Rick) Magsig of Houston, Texas; and 10 grandchildren, David Rector Jr, Cary York, Cory LeGrand, Shelby Coke, Elizabeth Shug, David Roddy, Mindy McCarty-Stewart, Jennifer McCray, Bill Magsig and Steven Magsig. Also surviving are 17 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by husband, William Henry Rector; brother, Warren Detrick; and sister, Mary Jean Patton.

A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Yellow Springs.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, on Friday at 10 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:45 a.m.

Contributions in Margie’s memory may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

