RAYMOND McDONALD

Raymond Eugene McDonald, of Blanchester, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on September 14, 2021, at the age of 79.

Born on January 11, 1942, in Waynesville, Ohio, he was the son of James and Goldie (nee Haines) McDonald.

He was the beloved husband of Sandra (nee Elliott) McDonald; loving father of Mike McDonald, Johnny (Sharon Davidson) McDonald, and Sandy (Jamie) Tissandier; proud grandfather of Matt (Heather), Lauren (Cody), Kiah, Macey (Deven), Addison, Alec, Ryan, Sean Thomas, Sean, Kaelyn; great-grandfather of Aiden, Mason, Jax, Everly, Ava, Blakely; dear brother of Goldie Howard; and uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by six siblings.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 20, at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21 at Tufts Schildmeyer-Blanchester, with Pastor Calvin Martin officiating.

Interment will follow at Troutwine Cemetery, Lynchburg, Ohio. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com