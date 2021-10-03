WC volleyball drops pair of matches at FRA

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College volleyball team scored the first 10 points of the Ohio Athletic Conference opener Saturday, but Heidelberg University battled back to win a four-set match (18-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16).

After the Student Princes also dispatched Adrian College in four sets, the Fightin’ Quakers fell to the Bulldogs 25-18, 25-17, 25-22.

In match one, Andie Dolven led off the match with 10 straight points for Wilmington that included two service aces and three kills from Victoria Long. Heidelberg pulled within six points on two occasions, but a Sofia Thomas kill gave the hosts a 25-18 set one victory, WC’s second set win over Heidelberg in at least a decade.

After the visitors countered with a 25-18 victory of their own in set two, thanks in part to the serving of Maddie Szawranskyj, the third set would prove to decide the match. The Quakers won 4-of-5 points to begin the set, but a Julianna Pena service run midway through put the visitors up 15-11. The hosts would chip away at the deficit and eventually take a 22-21 lead on a Student Prince attack error. Heidelberg closed out the set by winning 3-of-4 points, however, and hit its highest attack percentage (.233) to win the fourth set and the match.

Sofia Thomas and Long both notched 11 kills for Wilmington while Joy Bebe had seven to go along with hitting a team-high .278 clip. Dolven assisted on 32-of-40 team kills while libero Blake O’Brien tallied a 26-dig performance.

In match two, the Bulldogs raced to a 2-0 lead by putting down 24 kills compared to nine errors while holding the Quakers to 17 kills and 15 errors. In set three, another Dolven service run to begin the set put Wilmington up 7-0. WC led 12-4 but scored just one of the next 15 points as Blaire Weiman and Mya Minjares both had long service runs. The Quakers got back to within two points on multiple occasions, but no closer as a Destiny Johnson kill ended the match.

Thomas hit a .281 clip with 11 kills while Bebe put down six balls to go along with two blocks. Mallory Dorow led Adrian with a 10-kill match.

Wilmington continues OAC play by hosting Muskingum University at Fred Raizk Arena on Wednesday evening. First serve is slated for 7 p.m.