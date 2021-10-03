Great Scott! WC ends Heidelberg 7-match win streak

WILMINGTON — Maddie Scott pounced on a loose ball in the box in the 86th minute to score the game’s only goal in a Wilmington College women’s soccer 1-0 triumph over Heidelberg University in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday at Townsend Field.

The victory snapped the Student Princes’ seven-game winning streak.

In the opening game of the conference schedule, Wilmington faced quite a challenge, a streaking Heidelberg side who had lost just twice in nine matches. The first half was a back-and-forth affair as Wilmington and Heidelberg traded shots early. A shot by Elizabeth Matthews in the second minute forced Student Prince goalkeeper Meredith Bruce into action.

Likewise, a dangerous shot in the first 10 minutes spurred Wilmington’s senior goalkeeper Lauren Galloway to make a key saves. The two sides held even in the first half as the Fightin’ Quakers faced four shots on goal to the Student Princes’ three.

The second half started with a barrage of shots by the Quakers. Payton Watson and Scott each had a shot on goal in the first five minutes. Heidi Edens was able to get two shots on frame in the next five minutes, but the Student Prince defense held strong.

With neither side able to break through and the second half coming to a close it seemed overtime was inevitable. With five minutes left in the second half, a seemingly innocuous sequence began. A loose ball near midfield bounced to the feet of Elizabeth Matthews who calmly collected the ball and skied a pass over the Student Prince back line. Scott, the Quaker’s leading goal scorer, found herself behind the Heidelberg defense with just the goalie to beat. Scott tapped the ball out of the air and over the outstretched hands of Bruce giving WC the win.

Goalkeeper Lauren Galloway collected her fifth clean sheet of the season and her first in conference play. Scott scored her third goal on the season and Matthews registered her second assist.

Up next, Wilmington looks to continue its three-game winning streak Wednesday versus Muskingum University in Williams Stadium at 7 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_soccergraphic.jpg