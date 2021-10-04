EC volleyball steamrolls BHS for 10th straight win

BLANCHESTER — East Clinton’s win streak went to 10 consecutive matches Wednesday with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-9 win over Blanchester.

The SBAAC National Division leaders are 13-1 on the year and 9-0 against division rivals.

Blanchester goes to 8-9, 5-5.

For East Clinton, Lauren Runyon had four kills, an assist and two digs. Kelsi Lilly finished with three aces, eight kills, a block, an assist and four digs. Jordan Collom posted six digs while Kami Whiteaker had one dig. McKenzie Pence chipped in four kills and four digs.

Libby Evanshine had four aces, 18 kills, two blocks, 13 assists and nine digs. Anna Malone had two blocks at the net. Savannah Tolle led with 14 digs. Jozie Jones had two kills, Lydia Kessler one kill and five digs and Trinity Bain two digs. Megan Tong had two aces, two kills, 17 assists and five digs in the win.

Blanchester coach Rick Seeling said his team played well in the first two competitive sets but “lost our focus” in the third set.

“Tough loss but we will regroup and keep working hard,” Seeling said.

Ainsley Whiteaker had six points, two aces, eight kills and four blocks. Madison Creager had five points, three kills and four digs. Summer Schutte had four points, an ace, three kills, three digs and 16 set assists.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had five kills and two blocks. Makayla Lanham added five kills and six digs. Hope Blankenbeckler served two points and three digs. Emma Falgner posted eight digs while Gracie Roy totaled five digs.